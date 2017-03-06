12:59 pm, March 6, 2017
Illinois governor offers school plans after rapper meeting

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:35 pm 03/06/2017 12:35pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration is circulating a memo with options for funding Chicago Public Schools days after a meeting with Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper.

A Monday memo first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times outlines two options for the nation’s third-largest school district to receive $215 million in pension relief Rauner vetoed last year. The cash-strapped district had factored the funding into its annual budget. Rauner says it should’ve been tied to larger pension reforms.

The Chicago-native rapper, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, planned a news conference Monday at a school.

Rauner and Chance met Friday to discuss CPS funding after the artist asked for a sit-down. He attended city schools.

However, Chance says the meeting didn’t go as planned and Rauner left him with “vague answers.”

This story has been corrected to reflect that Chicago Public Schools is the nation’s third-largest district, not second-largest.

