3:51 pm, March 2, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Beginning at 4 p.m., Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference. Listen live.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Columbia, Maryland, a crash involving a tractor trailer has blocked southbound I-95 at Rt. 32.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Docs about Whitney Houston,…

Docs about Whitney Houston, Frank Serpico headed to Tribeca

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 3:42 pm 03/02/2017 03:42pm
Share
This image released by the Tribeca Film Festival shows Elian Gonzalez swimming in the Cuban sea in a scene from the Alex Gibney-produced documentary "Elian," which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Ross McDonnell/Tribeca Film Festival via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Documentaries about Whitney Houston, Gilbert Gottfried, Elian Gonzalez and Frank Serpico will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The New York festival announced 82 of the 98 features that will play in this year’s slightly slimmed-down slate. Among the entries are “Gilbert,” Neil Berkeley’s documentary about the comedian; “Elian,” the Alex Gibney-produced documentary about the famous Cuban boy; “Frank Serpico,” Antonino D’Ambrosio’s film about the 1970s New York police officer; and the Houston documentary “Whitney: Can I Be Me.”

Other films include “LA 92,” about the Rodney King riots, and an investigation into the handling of rape kits in “I Am Evidence.

Among the narrative films announced is Michael Winterbottom’s latest road trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, “The Trip to Spain.”

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Docs about Whitney Houston,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Music News