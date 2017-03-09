8:34 am, March 9, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Bearded Michael Stipe finds…

Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:15 am 03/09/2017 08:15am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Michael Stipe attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Stipe posted a photo of himself next to a poster of a bearded David Letterman on his Instagram account March 7, 2017. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former R.E.M. front man Michael Stipe has found a doppelganger in David Letterman.

Both the singer and the late night television icon have been sporting bushy beards lately. Letterman showed his off in a cover shot for this month’s New York magazine. Stipe apparently came across a sign promoting the issue and posted a selfie alongside it on his Instagram account .

The picture delighted some people on social media who have noticed the similarity in the stars’ new looks. One Twitter user has suggested they star in a biopic of ZZ Top, whose guitarists are famous for their long beards.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Bearded Michael Stipe finds…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Music News