11:09 pm, February 22, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Woman wearing anti-Trump sign…

Woman wearing anti-Trump sign barred from Lincoln Center

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:52 pm 02/22/2017 10:52pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman is claiming she was barred from attending a performance at New York City’s Lincoln Center because she wouldn’t remove an anti-Trump sign affixed to the back of her jacket.

Jenny Heinz, a longtime Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic subscriber, told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2meuj6D ) that it happened this month at David Geffen Hall when she went to see the Budapest Festival Orchestra.

The 8-by-11-inch sign read “No! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America.” She said she’s been wearing it ever since she attended a protest outside Trump Tower in November.

“At what point does one draw the line?” Heinz, 72, said. “We’re talking about freedom of expression.”

Lincoln Center officials refunded Heinz’s ticket, though they declined to discuss the incident with the Times.

Heinz said the center’s vice president for concert halls and operations told her during a meeting with her lawyer that signs were not allowed inside the performance halls or on the plaza.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Music News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Woman wearing anti-Trump sign…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Music News