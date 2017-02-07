11:03 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Violinist Asmussen, 1 of…

Violinist Asmussen, 1 of Denmark’s best known jazzmen, dies

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:34 pm 02/07/2017 12:34pm
Share
FILE - This Sept. 7, 2015 file photo shows Svend Asmussen at his home. Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen who played with legends Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Toots Thielemans, has died. He was 100. Asmussen's son Claus confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (Ida Munch/Polfoto via AP, File)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen, who played with legends Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Toots Thielemans, has died. He was 100.

Asmussen’s son Claus confirmed the death to The Associated Press Tuesday. His father was one of Denmark’s best-known jazz musicians abroad and considered a swinging great at home.

Known as the Fiddling Viking, Asmussen’s gigs included performances with guitarist Django Reinhardt and violist Stephane Grappelli.

He also was member of a popular swing trio with Danish guitarist Ulrik Neumann and Swedish singer Alice Babs, best known for their cheerful and swinging scat.

Born Feb. 28, 1916, Asmussen is survived by his second wife and three children from his first marriage.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Violinist Asmussen, 1 of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Music News