Suspect in killing of T-Pain’s niece is found dead

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 3:16 pm 02/22/2017 03:16pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the man suspected of killing rapper and record-producer T-Pain’s niece has been found dead from an apparent suicide.

Tallahassee police reported Tuesday night that they found the body of 25-year-old Tavon Jackson almost six months after police identified him as the suspect in the slaying of 23-year-old Javona Glover.

T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Najm, tweeted about the slaying after Glover was found bleeding from stab wounds outside the drug store where she worked last August. Glover was Jackson’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

Jackson’s body was found near the same shopping plaza where Glover was killed.

Entertainment News Latest News Music News
