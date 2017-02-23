12:38 pm, February 23, 2017
Rihanna is named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 12:18 pm 02/23/2017 12:18pm
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, singer Rihanna poses for photographers as she arrives to Christian Dior's Spring-Summer 2017 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris. Harvard University will present the singer with the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, during a ceremony on campus in Cambridge, Mass., (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will receive the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 28.

Rihanna is being honored for several philanthropic efforts. She built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados. She created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program — named for her grandparents — for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries.

She also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project to provide children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries.

Previous winners include actor James Earl Jones, activist Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye) and four U.N. secretaries general.

