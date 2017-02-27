8:18 pm, February 27, 2017
Chance the Rapper, Rauner to talk Chicago school funding

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:32 pm 02/27/2017 07:32pm
FILE- In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Chance the Rapper takes watches an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns in Chicago. Rauner and Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper plan to meet this week to discuss funding education in Chicago. The performer from Chicago, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, said Monday, Feb. 27, on Twitter that he'll meet privately with Rauner on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner plan to meet this week to discuss funding education in Chicago.

The hip-hop performer from Chicago, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, said Monday on Twitter that he’ll meet privately with Rauner on Wednesday. He says he’s eager to hear Rauner’s ideas.

The Republican governor’s official Twitter account responded, saying “Looking forward to hearing your ideas, too.”

Talk of the meeting started after Rauner congratulated the rapper via Twitter for winning three Grammy Awards earlier this month, saying the state “is proud that you’re one of our own.” Chance replied that he’d “love” to meet with Rauner.

Chicago Public Schools is suing Rauner and state education officials, saying the way Illinois funds schools violates the civil rights of the district’s predominantly minority students.

This story has been corrected to show that the rapper’s first name is Chancelor, not Chancellor.

