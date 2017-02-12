1:48 pm, February 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at age 76, CBS reports. Story developing.

Prince’s beaded jacket, other items up for auction

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 1:05 pm 02/12/2017 01:05pm
BOSTON (AP) — The beaded jacket Prince wore in the 1986 film “Under the Cherry Moon” and other items linked to the late musician are up for auction.

Boston-based RR Auction is handling the sales that wrap up Thursday. Other items are a black-and-white-striped bolero jacket designed for a 1993 Prince tour of Europe; a document he signed to play The Kid in “Purple Rain;” handwritten lyrics for “The Screams of Passion”; a custom Versace rhinestone cane; and a handwritten award acceptance speech.

The “Under the Cherry Moon” jacket is covered in shimmering beadwork and faux pearls, and features a bolero-style front with a cape back. It still has makeup on the collar because it is so delicate it has never been laundered.

Prince died in April at age 57.

