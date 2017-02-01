9:49 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Police: Allman Brothers drummer…

Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:24 am 02/01/2017 09:24am
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police reports show that Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks killed himself in front of his wife.

The West Palm Beach police report released Wednesday shows that the 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home.

Trucks was one of two original drummers who helped formed the rhythms and the drive for The Allman Brothers. Formed in 1969 and led by Duane and Gregg Allman, the group helped define the Southern rock sound that incorporated blues, rock, country and jazz.

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Trucks joined with the Allman siblings to form the band, including guitarist Dickey Betts and bassist Berry Oakley. They moved to Macon, Georgia, to cut their first record with Capricorn Records.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Police: Allman Brothers drummer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Music News