New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe announces wife expecting baby

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:55 am 02/23/2017 10:55am
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, Ronnie DeVoe attends a ceremony honoring New Edition with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. DeVoe announced that his wife is pregnant through an Instagram post on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe has announced he and his wife, Shamari, are expecting a baby.

DeVoe made the announcement Wednesday with an Instagram picture of himself and Shamari, who’s sporting a small baby bump. In the caption, he writes that they have been blessed with a “new edition” to the family.

There has been renewed attention on New Edition since BET aired a miniseries on the pioneering boy band last month.

DeVoe also enjoyed success in the 1990s with Bel Biv Devoe alongside fellow New Edition members Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins.

