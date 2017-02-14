6:19 am, February 14, 2017
MTV’s European music awards headed to London in November

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 5:48 am 02/14/2017 05:48am
LONDON (AP) — MTV’s Europe Music Awards are headed to London.

The music broadcaster announced Tuesday that the 2017 edition of the EMAs will be held on Nov. 12 at the city’s Wembley Arena.

David Lynn, chief executive of MTV parent Viacom, says London is “arguably the world’s musical epicenter” and the buzz of the awards will be “amplified tenfold” in the British capital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says London is “the entertainment capital of the world” — a status he wants it to retain when Britain leaves the European Union.

The EMAs take place in a different European city each year and were last held in London in 1996. Last year’s ceremony was in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Winners of the awards are selected by fans across the continent.

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » MTV's European music awards…
