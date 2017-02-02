5:30 am, February 4, 2017
Lauryn Hill sorry about late Pittsburgh show, plans another

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 12:50 pm 02/02/2017 12:50pm
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows singer Lauryn Hill performing at Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" Concert in New York. Hill took the stage in Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, more than three hours late. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has apologized for making fans wait more than three hours for her show to start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Hill says on Facebook that “factors out of our control” caused her to take the stage at 11:20 p.m. for a Heinz Hall show advertised as starting at 8 p.m.

She says snow in New York caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh. In hindsight, she says, the performance should have been canceled and rescheduled.

Hill says the promoter used social media to notify fans that the show would start late. But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that many fans left and demanded refunds.

Hill says she hopes to schedule another Pittsburgh performance for those fans later this month.

