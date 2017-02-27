11:16 am, February 27, 2017
Lauryn Hill delays makeup concert for show that started late

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 11:13 am 02/27/2017 11:13am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has postponed a Pittsburgh concert that was scheduled to make up for one last month that started more than three hours late.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says Tuesday’s show at the Byham Theater has been moved to June 2 “due to a scheduling conflict.”

Hill’s representatives didn’t immediately comment on the situation, and her Facebook page still listed the Byham show.

On Jan. 31, Hill took the stage at 11:20 p.m. for a Heinz Hall show advertised as starting at 8 p.m.

She says snow caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh. In hindsight, she says, the performance should have been rescheduled.

Many fans left that show and demanded refunds, prompting Hill to schedule Tuesday’s makeup show.

Entertainment News Latest News Music News
