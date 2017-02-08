10:44 am, February 8, 2017
Lady Gaga tells critics ‘I’m proud of my body’

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:09 am
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Lady Gaga has a message for critics of her body: “I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.”

Gaga responded on Instagram on Tuesday night to those who took shots at her physical appearance during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. She included a picture of herself in a bare midriff in her post. In the caption she writes: “I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions.”

Overall, Gaga won rave reviews for her high-energy show, which was watched by more than 117 million people.

Entertainment News Latest News Music News
