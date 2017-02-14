1:49 pm, February 14, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT One lane northbound U.S. 15 at 7th Street/Exit 15 in Frederick, Maryland, gets by the crash. Seventh Street below U.S. 15 is blocked.
LIVE EVENT At 1 p.m., White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing. Listen live.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel…

Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel condemn Texas ‘bathroom bill’

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:31 pm 02/14/2017 01:31pm
Share
Lady Gaga performs "Moth Into Flame" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Musicians Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys along with Oscar winner Jessica Lawrence are among more than 140 artists and celebrities condemning a Texas “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

Britney Spears and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also signed a letter Tuesday criticizing the Republican-backed efforts as a “denial of basic human dignity.” The bill would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

It’s similar to a North Carolina law that prompted rockers Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen to cancel concerts in that state last year.

The Texas bill has yet to receive even a preliminary vote but public pressure is ratcheting up. Last week, the NFL suggested that Texas could be passed over for future Super Bowl sites if the proposal became law.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Lady Gaga, Jimmy Kimmel…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Music News