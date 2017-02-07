11:03 am, February 8, 2017
KatyCats rejoice! Katy Perry returns to Grammys

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:31 pm 02/07/2017 01:31pm
FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Katy Perry performs during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Perry will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katy Perry is returning to the Grammy Awards to the delight of fans who have been waiting to hear new music from the pop singer whose last album, “Prism,” came out in 2013.

The Recording Academy also announced Tuesday that Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham will perform Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Grammy nominee Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly and country group Little Big Town will collaborate on a performance honoring the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever.”

Previously announced performers include Adele, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest and Alicia Keys.

