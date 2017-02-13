9:20 am, February 13, 2017
Hello to marriage? Adele thanks ‘husband’ at Grammys

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 9:05 am 02/13/2017 09:05am
Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Has Adele said “Hello” to married life?

The singer gestured toward longtime partner Simon Konecki while thanking people during her speech after receiving the Grammy for album of the year Sunday night, saying “my husband and my son, you’re the only reason I do it.”

Konecki is the father of Adele’s 4-year-old boy.

A Christmas wedding of the pair was rumored in British tabloids, but nothing official was announced.

A representative for Adele didn’t immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Adele swept top honors at Sunday’s show, winning a total of five Grammys, including trophies for album, song and record of the year.

