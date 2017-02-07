11:02 am, February 8, 2017
Grammy Museum plans East Coast experience in New Jersey

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 2:19 pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Grammy Museum is planning a location in New Jersey.

Officials on Tuesday announced plans for the 8,000-square-foot Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center arena in Newark.

The Los Angeles-based museum says it will be the first location on the East Coast. Beyond the main museum in Los Angeles, there are locations in Cleveland, Mississippi, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The Newark museum will include a section devoted to New Jersey artists including Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen, along with an area that will simulate performing live onstage. Houston’s mother, Cissy, attended a news conference announcing the museum on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to partner with the Prudential Center to bring the Grammy Museum Experience to Newark,” said Bob Santelli, executive director of the museum. “This is where my love for music started, and this is also where my career started, so I’m most looking forward to the opportunities this will afford the young people and students of New Jersey.”

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils play at the arena, but the exhibition will have its own entrance. It is expected to open in the fall.

This year’s Grammy awards will be handed out Sunday night.

Grammy Museum plans East Coast experience in New Jersey
