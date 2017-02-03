12:53 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Faith Evans announces duets…

Faith Evans announces duets album with late Notorious B.I.G.

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 10:23 am 02/03/2017 10:23am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 1995, file photo, The Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, clutches his awards at the podium during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York. The late rapper's wife announced on Feb. 3, 2017, that she is releasing an album of duets with B.I.G. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Faith Evans is releasing an album of duets with her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G., 20 years after his unsolved killing.

Atco Records announced that the “The King & I” record will be released May 19, and will tell the story of the romance between Evans and the rapper, whose real name is Christopher Wallace.

The album will feature new vocals from Evans, melded with well-known B.I.G. songs along with what the release described as some “rare and unheard rhymes.”

Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss and Lil’ Cease are among the artists set to guest star on the album. It also will include narration from Wallace’s mother Voletta Wallace.

Evans and Wallace married in 1994. Wallace was killed in a March 1997 drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

Topics:
duet Entertainment News Faith Evans Latest News Music News R&B rap The Notorious B.I.G.
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Faith Evans announces duets…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Music News