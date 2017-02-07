11:04 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Elton John: George Michael…

Elton John: George Michael was ‘kindest, most generous man’

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:28 pm 02/07/2017 01:28pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997, file photo, George Michael and Elton John, right, leave Westminster Abbey following the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, in London. John paid tribute to the late Michael on his Beats 1 Radio show on Feb. 6, 2017. (Peter De Jong/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Elton John says his late friend and fellow Brit George Michael was one of the best vocalists in the world.

John paid tribute to Michael during his Beats 1 Radio show Monday, calling him one of Britain’s “most brilliant songwriters.”

John and Michael famously collaborated on the 1991 version of John’s classic “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me. “But John says they had been friends for years before the duet. He says he knew Michael when he was the lead singer of Wham! and played at the band’s last concert at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1986.

John calls Michael “the kindest, most generous man.” He says he’ll miss Michael’s humanity most of all.

Michael died at his England home at age 53 on Christmas Day.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Elton John: George Michael…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Music News