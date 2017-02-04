8:43 am, February 4, 2017
27° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » DJ Khaled enjoying fatherhood,…

DJ Khaled enjoying fatherhood, calls son ‘biggest blessing’

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:44 am 02/04/2017 07:44am
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated recording artist DJ Khaled has a new boss in his life: his infant son.

Khaled spoke of 3-month-old Asahd on the red carpet for the ESPN Super Bowl party Friday night in Houston.

“I’m working on my new album. I’m excited that I’m going to announce the title of my new album real soon,” Khaled said. “My last album ‘Major Key’ has been nominated for the Grammys that’s coming next week, so I’m so inspired.”

But his greatest joy is the love for his son, calling him the “biggest blessing” in his life.

“That’s my best friend, and I’m his dad,” Khaled said. “So my son, he’s the CEO of my company. He’s the boss of everything now. He’s just learning early, you know what I mean?”

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Music News Parenting News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » DJ Khaled enjoying fatherhood,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Music News