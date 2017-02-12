10:48 pm, February 12, 2017
Adele starts over during George Michael tribute at Grammys

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 10:22 pm 02/12/2017 10:22pm
Share
Adele reacts after concluding a performance tribute to George Michael at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adele wanted her performance of “Fastlove” during the George Michael tribute at Sunday’s Grammy Awards to be perfect. So when it wasn’t, she cursed, then started over on live TV.

“I’m sorry. I can’t mess this up for him,” she said to the audience. “Can we start again?”

The second performance was flawless and heartfelt, as images of the late singer, who died on Christmas Day at age 53, played on the screen behind her.

Adele looked near tears as she finished, as the crowd received the performance with a standing ovation.

Adele opened the ceremony by performing her megahit “Hello” without a hitch.

But she suffered from poor sound when she performed her song “All I Ask” at last year’s Grammy ceremony. A microphone had fallen inside the piano used onstage, which made it sound out of tune.

Her expletive on Sunday night was bleeped.

