7:49 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Top 20 Global Concert…

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:23 am 01/06/2017 07:23am
Share

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Guns N’ Roses; $5,073,213; $101.84.

2. Adele; $3,797,927; $109.01.

3. Drake; $2,414,789; $112.69.

4. Justin Bieber; $2,376,511; $81.71.

5. Kanye West; $1,836,417; $87.63.

6. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,682,643; $82.10.

7. Marc Anthony; $1,670,772; $131.93.

8. Luke Bryan; $1,650,593; $66.85.

9. Elton John; $1,362,239; $115.67.

10. Black Sabbath; $1,323,035; $67.16.

11. Maroon 5; $1,261,453; $93.98.

12. Jason Aldean; $1,187,812; $54.16.

13. Andre Rieu; $996,479; $105.69.

14. “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour” / Puff Daddy; $920,868; $83.91.

15. The Cure; $910,724; $62.10.

16. Stevie Nicks; $840,751; $96.00.

17. Sia; $821,290; $78.98.

18. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $812,980; $60.25.

19. Dixie Chicks; $779,357; $72.03.

20. Nickelback; $748,171; $85.46.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Top 20 Global Concert…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Music News