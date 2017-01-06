Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Guns N’ Roses; $5,073,213; $101.84.

2. Adele; $3,797,927; $109.01.

3. Drake; $2,414,789; $112.69.

4. Justin Bieber; $2,376,511; $81.71.

5. Kanye West; $1,836,417; $87.63.

6. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,682,643; $82.10.

7. Marc Anthony; $1,670,772; $131.93.

8. Luke Bryan; $1,650,593; $66.85.

9. Elton John; $1,362,239; $115.67.

10. Black Sabbath; $1,323,035; $67.16.

11. Maroon 5; $1,261,453; $93.98.

12. Jason Aldean; $1,187,812; $54.16.

13. Andre Rieu; $996,479; $105.69.

14. “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour” / Puff Daddy; $920,868; $83.91.

15. The Cure; $910,724; $62.10.

16. Stevie Nicks; $840,751; $96.00.

17. Sia; $821,290; $78.98.

18. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $812,980; $60.25.

19. Dixie Chicks; $779,357; $72.03.

20. Nickelback; $748,171; $85.46.

