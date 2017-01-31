9:47 am, February 1, 2017
The Weeknd set to perform with Daft Punk at Grammys

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:05 am 01/31/2017 10:05am
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, The Weeknd arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The Weeknd will team up for a performance with Daft Punk at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. The collaboration between the singer and the electronic music duo is one of a number of pairings announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk for a performance at the Grammy Awards.

The collaboration between the singer and the electronic music duo is one of a number of pairings announced Tuesday. Anderson .Paak will take the stage with A Tribe Called Quest and Dave Grohl. Maren Morris is set to perform with Alicia Keys.

The Grammys previously announced that Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban would perform.

James Corden of the “Late Late Show” will host the Feb. 12 ceremony on CBS. The Grammys will be presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

