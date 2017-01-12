12:36 pm, January 12, 2017
The 2017 Tony Awards show goes back to Radio City Music Hall

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 12:31 pm 01/12/2017 12:31pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards are going back to their old — and much larger — stomping grounds.

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League said Thursday that the telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, the show’s long preferred home because of its size and proximity to Broadway.

Last year, the Tony Awards were held at the 2,900-seat Beacon Theatre on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where the Tonys were also handed out in 2011-12.

Radio City seemed to be out of the question because MSG Entertainment had said it wanted to use the theater each summer for its annual “New York Spectacular.” The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

