Students, alums do 24-hour show to protest college move

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:39 pm 01/31/2017 05:39pm
Alumni, students and supporters of Westminster Choir College hold a 24-hour music marathon in hopes of gathering support amid uncertainty over the school's future in Princeton, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Vocalist Jody Velloso, right, accompanied by pianist Thomas Williams perform. (Michael Mancuso/The Trentonian via AP)

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Students and alumni have launched a 24-hour “protest performance” to show opposition to a New Jersey college’s possible relocation.

Rider University officials are studying whether to close Westminster Choir College’s longtime campus in Princeton and move the music college to the university’s main campus in Lawrenceville, a few miles away. That comes as Rider seeks to boost enrollment and faces a potential $13 million shortfall by 2019.

The protest that started Tuesday morning features various musical performances by students and alumni opposed to the idea.

A Rider spokesman says no decision has been made about relocating the choir college. But if that happens, Rider would consider selling the Princeton campus.

Protest participants have cited the choir college’s strong traditions and history associated with the Princeton campus.

