Music News

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Jazz Fest

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:53 am 01/27/2017 11:53am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Dave Matthews are among some of the big names playing at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The lineup was announced Friday.

Organizers said more than 500 bands will be performing at the festival, which features a diverse array of musical styles.

Some of the other artists appearing including Snoop Dogg, Alabama Shakes, Kings of Leon, Pitbull and Widespread Panic.

The festival also features a huge number of artists from Louisiana and New Orleans, such as the Hot 8 Brass Band and Ellis Marsalis.

This year’s festival will also spotlight Cuba, including performances by Cuban artists and a special area to highlight Cuban food, music and arts and crafts.

The festival takes place April 28-30 and May 4-7.

