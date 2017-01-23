4:58 pm, January 25, 2017
Sprint is buying a 33 percent stake in Tidal

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:04 am 01/23/2017 10:04am
This Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, photo shows a Sprint sign in Miami. Sprint is buying a 33 percent stake in Tidal, the music streaming service owned by artists including Jay-Z, Madonna and Kanye West, the companies announced Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sprint is buying a 33 percent stake of the Tidal, the music streaming service owned by artists like Jay-Z, Madonna and Kanye West.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tidal has a more than 42.5 million song catalog and 140,000 videos. It’s available in more than 52 countries. The partnership will include Tidal and its artists making exclusive content for Sprint’s new and current customers. Sprint has 45 million retail customers.

Jay-Z and the other artist-owners will continue to run the Tidal service.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board.

