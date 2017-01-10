9:30 am, January 10, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen at 9:30 a.m.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15 is blocked in both directions at Lovettsville Road, south of Point of Rocks, for a multi-vehicle crash.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Spotify posts 'President of…

Spotify posts ‘President of Playlists’ job made for Obama

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:16 am 01/10/2017 09:16am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — If President Barack Obama is looking for a new job after Jan. 20, Spotify has a position that seems made just for him.

The streaming music service has posted a “President of Playlists” position on its career opportunities webpage.

Requirements for the position include “at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation” and a Nobel Peace Prize. Some of the responsibilities for the job are to “provide world-class leadership to our playlist editors and supporting staff” and use “all available intelligence” to analyze playlist data.

Just to make sure Obama saw the posting, Spotify’s founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, tweeted it to him Monday.

Obama hasn’t said if he’s interested.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Entertainment Government News Latest News Money News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Spotify posts 'President of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Music News