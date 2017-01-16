2:12 pm, January 16, 2017
Singer Nina Simone’s birthplace in Tryon for sale for $95K

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 1:38 pm 01/16/2017 01:38pm
TRYON, N.C. (AP) — The small wooden cottage that was the birthplace of singer, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone is for sale in Tryon, North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2iyPxZK) the current owner of the 664-square-foot home has done work to shore up the foundation and restore the interior of the cottage in hopes of it being used as a museum.

The asking price for the home built in 1930 is $95,000 in cash.

Real estate agent Cindy Viehman of Tryon Foothills Realty says some people have discussed moving the house. But Viehman says the neighborhood is essential to understanding how hard Simone worked to become a history-making, Grammy-winning talent.

Simone was born in 1933 and named Eunice Waymon. She died in 2003 at the age of 70.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

