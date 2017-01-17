2:11 pm, January 17, 2017
Sam Moore to sing at Trump inaugural event

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 2:03 pm 01/17/2017 02:03pm
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2015 file photo shows Sam Moore at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 18th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington. Moore, of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame soul duo Sam and Dave, has been added to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. He will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 19. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave has been added to the list of performers for President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural events.

Moore told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he felt that the criticism leveled at singer Jennifer Holliday, which led to her to back out of the event, was unfair. Several other musicians have also backed away from performing.

The 81-year-old Moore said he wasn’t going to be intimidated by critics. He will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Thursday. Others expected to play include country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.

Sam and Dave were known for their performance of Isaac Hayes’ “Soul Man.”

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Entertainment Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Music News White House
