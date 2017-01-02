9:12 am, January 2, 2017
Proud mom Pink shares first sibling photo with new baby

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 8:29 am 01/02/2017 08:29am
Pink has kicked off the new year by sharing the first photo of her new baby with his big sister.

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram Sunday . The 5-year-old looks thrilled and has a big smile on her face. She’s also showing off some pink highlights in her hair.

Moore wrote in the caption that she and husband Carey Hart “thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades.”

Jameson Moon Hart was born on Dec. 26.

Moore and Hart were married in 2006.

Topics:
Entertainment Music News
