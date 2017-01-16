3:41 pm, January 16, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS NASA has announced the death of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. He was 82.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Piano Guys say inaugural…

Piano Guys say inaugural performance isn’t Trump endorsement

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:12 pm 01/16/2017 03:12pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Piano Guys are saying their decision to perform at an event marking the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is not a political endorsement.

The Utah-based group, which first found fame on YouTube, is among the few acts to agree to play for the Republican’s inaugural celebration.

Numerous musicians have said they turned down offers or changed their minds after initially accepting. Jennifer Holliday was among those who backed away, citing intense criticism from the LGBT community. Others expected to play include the country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.

Trump will be sworn in Friday.

In a statement issued Monday, the Piano Guys said they weren’t honoring an individual politician but hoping to spread “love, joy and hope.” They added that they hoped “understanding” and “goodwill” would prevail.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Entertainment Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Music News White House
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Piano Guys say inaugural…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Music News