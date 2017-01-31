9:44 am, February 1, 2017
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets to join son, 8

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:47 am 01/31/2017 11:47am
FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, from left, Helen Lasichanh, her husband, Pharrell Williams, and French actress Isabelle Huppert attend the Chanel's Fall-winter 2016-2017 ready to wear collection presented in Paris. Williams' publicist said on Jan. 31, 2017, that he and Lasichanh have welcomed triplets. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, have welcomed triplets.

Williams’ publicist says that “the family is happy and healthy.” She didn’t say where or when the babies were born or their genders.

The babies join 8-year-old big brother Rocket.

The 43-year-old Williams married Lasichanh, a model, in 2013.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Williams. He served as a producer on “Hidden Figures,” which has been nominated for Best Picture at next month’s Academy Awards.

Entertainment News Latest News Music News
