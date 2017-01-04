1:44 pm, January 4, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Peta and Maks from…

Peta and Maks from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ welcome son Shai

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:32 pm 01/04/2017 01:32pm
Share

“Dancing with the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (MAKS’-ihm shmehr-KAWF’-skee) have welcomed a baby boy.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy made his debut Wednesday morning. Both stars tweeted his time of birth as 5:34 a.m. In a statement, the couple says, “This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!”

The baby’s birth comes a little more than a year after the couple got engaged on stage at a dance show in Miami.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Peta and Maks from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Music News