4:28 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Paris Jackson discusses suicide…

Paris Jackson discusses suicide attempts, father’s death

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 1:10 pm 01/24/2017 01:10pm
2 Shares
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jackson said in a Rolling Stone interview published online on Jan. 24, 2017, that she tried to kill herself “multiple times” in the years after her father’s death. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, says she tried to kill herself “multiple times” in the years after her father’s death.

The 18-year-old tells Rolling Stone in a wide-ranging interview that she battled depression and drug addiction and was entered into a residential therapy program after her last attempt at age 15. She also says she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at age 14.

She touched on her father’s 2009 death, saying she blames Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for getting her father hooked on anesthetic. She also says “all arrows point” to Jackson having been murdered somehow.

Jackson is adamant she’s her father’s biological daughter and says she considers herself black. She says people who knew her father well say they see him in her.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News michael jackson Music News Paris Jackson
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Paris Jackson discusses suicide…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Music News