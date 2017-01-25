4:19 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Neon marquee from Whisky…

Neon marquee from Whisky A Go Go sign sells for $48,300

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:31 pm 01/25/2017 10:31pm
Share
In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 photo, a marquee from the legendary Los Angeles rock 'n' roll club, Whisky a Go Go, glows at the Saco River Auction Co., in Biddeford, Maine. The sign that adorned the West Hollywood club during the heyday of punk, new wave and grunge in the 1980s and '90s, will go up for auction on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (AP Photo/David Sharp)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A neon marquee from the legendary Los Angeles rock club Whisky a Go Go is going, going, gone.

The 13-foot-long sign with bright pink letters sold at auction for $48,300 Wednesday night in Maine.

Saco River Auction Co. acquired the unusual piece of rock ‘n’ roll history from a storage unit where it was collecting dust. Auctioneer Troy Thibodeau says the buyer didn’t want to be identified.

The weathered marquee says simply, “The Whisky.” It adorned the West Hollywood club in the ’80s and ’90s, during the days of punk, new wave and grunge. It was replaced in 2004 by a sign that restored the full name, “Whisky a Go Go.”

The iconic club opened in 1964. It was recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Neon marquee from Whisky…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Music News