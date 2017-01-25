4:34 pm, January 26, 2017
Music teacher dies after collapsing in Pennsylvania class

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 7:26 am 01/25/2017 07:26am
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a 53-year-old music teacher has died after he suffered a medical emergency and collapsed while practicing with students at a high school in western Pennsylvania.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office says David Ritzel collapsed in a classroom at Leechburg High School around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Leechburg Area School District officials say the Monroeville man was helping students practice for a performance before the school board that night when he became unresponsive.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix praised the students for immediately getting help, although it was ultimately too late for Ritzel. He was pronounced dead at Allegheny Valley Hospital around 3 p.m.

The nature of Ritzel’s medical issue is unclear.

Extra counseling has been made available for grieving students and school staff.

Music News