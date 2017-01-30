9:29 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Music Review: Rose Cousins…

Music Review: Rose Cousins has what it takes

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:59 pm 01/30/2017 01:59pm
Share
This cover image released by Old Farm Pony Records shows "Natural Conclusion," a release by Rose Cousins. (Old Farm Pony Records via AP)

Rose Cousins, “Natural Conclusion” (Old Farm Pony Records)

When Rose Cousins sings she soars and swoops, never to show off but always in service to the song.

The Canadian’s glorious alto provides instant gratification on “Natural Conclusion,” but the charms of her compositions reveal themselves more slowly. The album is dominated by sad songs concerning matters of the heart, and the tempos are mostly slow, creating an initial sense of sameness. And while Cousins can be hilarious in concert, there’s no hint of humor here.

But the sparse, organic, piano-based arrangements are filled with rich detail, as are lyrics that explore the dark recesses of relationships. Producer Joe Henry wisely gives Cousins’ voice plenty of room to shine, and she makes the most of the lovely melodies on “White Flag” and “Donoughmore.”

This music’s not in a hurry. Cousins sings lots of whole notes, as if the pitch has found a happy home and doesn’t want to leave. The only tune with a lively tempo comes halfway through the set on “Chains.”

But Cousins finds other ways to change pace, needing just 90 seconds to address backstabbing betrayal on “My Friend.” Elsewhere she sings of sin, surrender and uncertainty. “I don’t know if I have what it takes,” she confesses. There should be no doubt.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Music Review: Rose Cousins…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Music News