Muppets, Edgar Wright headed to SXSW film festival

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 3:01 pm 01/31/2017 03:01pm
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Ansel Elgort, right, and Jamie Foxx in a scene from "Baby Driver." The 24th South by Southwest film festival announced it will premiere the film by writer-director Edgar Wright at the festival running March 10-19 in Austin. (Wilson Webb/Sony/TriStar Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest from writer-director Edgar Wright and a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Muppets are among the films headed to the 24th South by Southwest film festival.

SXSX on Tuesday announced the slate to its March 10-19 festival in Austin, Texas. Premiering will be the heist thriller “Baby Driver” from Wright, the “Shaun of the Dead” filmmaker, and Frank Oz’s “Muppet Guys Talking: Secrets Behind the Show the Whole World Watched.”

Other entries include Joe Swanberg’s “Win it All,” starring Jake Johnson as a Chicago gambler; the George Lazenby documentary “Becoming Bond”; Judd Apatow’s music documentary “May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers”; and Netflix’s “Most Hated Woman in America,” starring Melissa Leo as atheist activist Madalyn Murray O’Hair.

Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song” is the previously announced opener.

Music News