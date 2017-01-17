3:42 pm, January 17, 2017
Miami Seaquarium criticizes del Castillo for orca campaign

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 3:28 pm 01/17/2017 03:28pm
Mexican actress Kate del Castillo gestures as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Miami. Del Castillo said Monday that she's lost acting contracts because of the fallout of her involvement in actor Sean Penn's interview with drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Del Castillo releases a PETA campaign Tuesday urging a boycott of Miami Seaquarium until it releases its orca named Lolita. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Seaquarium says it won’t release its orca named Lolita to “appease a fringe group” that includes Mexican actress Kate del Castillo.

Del Castillo and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a campaign Tuesday calling for the orca’s release. In the videos, del Castillo says Lolita is suffering in a small tank, and she urges people to boycott marine parks.

In a statement, Seaquarium General Manager Andrew Hertz said it would be “reckless and cruel” to move the “healthy and thriving” orca from its home for the last 46 years.

Lolita has lived at Miami Seaquarium since its legal capture off the Pacific Northwest in 1970. Hertz says there’s no evidence the orca that’s over 50 years old would survive a transition to a sea pen or open waters.

Music News