4:24 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Marcels singer Ronald 'Bingo'…

Marcels singer Ronald ‘Bingo’ Mundy dies at 76

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 2:47 pm 01/24/2017 02:47pm
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ronald “Bingo” Mundy, best known for his work with the doo-wop group The Marcels and their hit “Blue Moon,” has died. He was 76.

Mundy lived in Pittsburgh and died of pneumonia at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.

The five-member vocal group reportedly recorded the song in two takes.

“Blue Moon” is instantly recognizable for the bass vocals that begin the song — “Bom ba ba bom ba bom ba bom bom.” Mundy can be heard singing the background refrain of “Moon moon moon moon moon.”

The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1961.

The Odell Robinson Jr. Funeral Home confirmed the death along with family members who spoke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which first reported it Tuesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Marcels singer Ronald 'Bingo'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Music News