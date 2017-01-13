11:08 am, January 13, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain,…

Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean get museum exhibits

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 10:46 am 01/13/2017 10:46am
Share
FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature exhibits on Lynn, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Shania Twain in 2017. The museum announced Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 their slate of exhibitions for the new year, which also includes a new exhibition called American Currents, focusing on music from 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature exhibits on Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Loretta Lynn and Shania Twain in 2017.

The museum announced Friday their slate of exhibitions for the new year, which also includes a new exhibition called American Currents, focusing on music from 2016.

The exhibit on Aldean, who was named Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will open in May, while the exhibit on Canadian-born star Twain will open in June. Hall of Fame member Lynn, whose hits include “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Fist City,” will be featured in an extensive exhibit opening in August. And finally in November, an exhibit on the intertwined careers of country music star couple Hill and McGraw will open.

__

Online: www.countrymusichalloffame.org.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Music News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Music News