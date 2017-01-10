3:28 am, January 10, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » "La La Land" leads…

“La La Land” leads race for British Academy Film Awards

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 3:03 am 01/10/2017 03:03am
Share

LONDON (AP) — The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical “La La Land” leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

“La La Land” is nominated in 11 categories including best picture, considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood’s Academy Awards.

Philosophical sci-fi yarn “Arrival” and wrenching drama “Nocturnal Animals” have nine nominations each.

Best-picture nominees are “La La Land,” ”Arrival,” ”I, Daniel Blake,” ”Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

Best-actor nominees, announced Tuesday, are Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Gosling and Viggo Mortensen.

The best-actress category includes Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman.

Winners of the British trophies, known as BAFTAs, will be announced at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, two weeks before the Oscars.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Movie News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » "La La Land" leads…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Music News