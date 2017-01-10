“La La Land” leads race for British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical “La La Land” leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

“La La Land” is nominated in 11 categories including best picture, considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood’s Academy Awards.

Philosophical sci-fi yarn “Arrival” and wrenching drama “Nocturnal Animals” have nine nominations each.

Best-picture nominees are “La La Land,” ”Arrival,” ”I, Daniel Blake,” ”Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

Best-actor nominees, announced Tuesday, are Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Gosling and Viggo Mortensen.

The best-actress category includes Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman.

Winners of the British trophies, known as BAFTAs, will be announced at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, two weeks before the Oscars.

