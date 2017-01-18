9:42 am, January 18, 2017
John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica set to play Grammys

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 9:31 am 01/18/2017 09:31am
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2013, file photo, John Legend performs onstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Underwood and Urban are both up for Grammys this year. Underwood’s “Church Bells” and Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” are nominated for best country solo performance. Urban’s “Ripcord” is also up for best country album. Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for “Hardwired.”

Additional acts will be named ahead of the Feb. 12 show. It will be broadcast on CBS and hosted by “Late Late Show” host James Corden.

