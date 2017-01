By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson’s latest escapade: motherhood.

The 50-year-old pop superstar and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer said.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time,” the statement read.

Last year Jackson postponed her tour to plan a family. Eissa Al Mana is the singer’s first child.

Jackson and Al Mana were married in 2012.

