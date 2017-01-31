9:37 am, February 1, 2017
Jamie Barton wins Met Opera’s Beverly Sills Award

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:48 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton has been given this year’s Beverly Sills Artist Award by the Metropolitan Opera.

The 35-year-old Barton receives $50,000 with the award, which was announced Tuesday. The Rome, Georgia, native made her Met debut in 2009 and is in rehearsals for the company’s new production of Dvorak’s “Rusalka,” which opens Thursday.

Sills, a soprano and Met chairwoman who died in 2007, established the honor for singers aged 25 to 40. Past winners include Nathan Gunn, Joyce DiDonato and Matthew Polenzani.

