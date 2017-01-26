12:01 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » India Arie defends Chrisette…

India Arie defends Chrisette Michele’s inaugural performance

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:30 am 01/26/2017 10:30am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, singer Chrisette Michele performs for President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and his wife Ho Ching, in the State Dining Room of the White House during a state dinner in Washington. Singer India Arie defended in an open letter on Jan. 25, 2017, Michele's decision to sing at an inaugural ball for President Donald Trump last week. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

India Arie is defending Chrisette Michele’s decision to sing at an inaugural ball for President Donald Trump.

Arie says in an open letter posted Wednesday that she “never” would have performed at the ceremony herself. But she says Michele shouldn’t be “shouted down or abused” for doing so. She chalks up Michele’s decision to take part to a “career misstep.”

Director Spike Lee wrote ahead of the inaugural last week that he was considering using Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” in his upcoming Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It” but won’t anymore because of her performance.

Michele responded to the controversy with a poem on Instagram this week, denouncing her critics’ “hateful words,” though she did tell The Huffington Post that she received death threats, was forced to change her phone number and has been “cut off” by some family members over her decision to sing.

 

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Music News White House
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » India Arie defends Chrisette…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Music News