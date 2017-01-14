12:39 pm, January 14, 2017
Jennifer Holliday backs out Trump inauguration performance

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:35 pm 01/14/2017 12:35pm
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday poses for a photo during an interview in New York. Holliday, who will perform at Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week, supported Hillary Clinton in the election and says her decision to participate is not a political statement.. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week’s presidential inaugural, saying she did not realize that her participation would be interpreted as a statement of support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway’s “Dreamgirls,” faced pressure from her gay, lesbian and black fans when it was announced she would sing at Thursday’s concert at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial.

Holliday said in a statement Saturday that she apologized for her lapse of judgment, for being uneducated on the issues and causing heartbreak for her fans.

Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at Trump inaugural festivities. Country star Toby Keith and actor Jon Voigt are in the lineup for Thursday’s concert.

Holliday’s reversal was first reported by The Wrap.

2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Entertainment Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Music News White House
